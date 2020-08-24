Scotia Capital Inc. Has $166.89 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,913,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,915 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up about 2.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $166,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $14,874,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,869. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

