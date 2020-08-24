Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,788. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

