Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,490,000 after purchasing an additional 174,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after purchasing an additional 427,917 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,051,000 after acquiring an additional 530,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

