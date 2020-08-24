Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CGI worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 1,353.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.48.

CGI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

