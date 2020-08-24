Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,363 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.93% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $114,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

BIP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. 4,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

