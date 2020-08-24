Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Franco Nevada worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.63. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

