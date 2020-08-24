Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,209 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 290,820 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

