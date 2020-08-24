Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

DEO traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $137.55. 6,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,652. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.