Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 93,209 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $121,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $26.08. 12,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.