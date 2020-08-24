Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 324 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $205.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,490. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 88,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $17,259,062.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,954.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

