Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 189,386 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 760.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,386 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $55.00. 5,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

