Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,292 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $69,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 541,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.