Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,081 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.08. 1,051,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,724,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.