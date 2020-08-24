Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.30. 124,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

