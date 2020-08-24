Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,498 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $30,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 139,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

MCD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

