Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 11,794 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $760.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

