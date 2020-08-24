Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 913,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,875,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

