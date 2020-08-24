Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.77

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 2280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,403 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,935,000 after purchasing an additional 160,631 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 520,600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

