salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $207.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.06. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.94, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.