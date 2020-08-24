Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $57,589.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004616 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

