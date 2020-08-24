Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

