RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTIX. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 45.3% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 5,851,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,823,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $4,221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,060,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 789,386 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

