Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDS.A shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

