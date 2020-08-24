Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,734 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 6.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.50% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $494,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.70.

NYSE RY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.85. 12,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

