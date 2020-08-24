Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 12.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $82,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 12,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.