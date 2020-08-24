Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$66.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$56.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.11.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$67.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.86. BRP has a one year low of C$18.56 and a one year high of C$75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 50.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 3.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

