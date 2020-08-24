Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Invests $383,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. 109,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.