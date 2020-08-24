Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $608,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.30. 283,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.