Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.65. 16,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

