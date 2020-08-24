Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 11.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $10,849,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,527. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

