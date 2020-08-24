Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $33.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $814.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,081 shares of company stock worth $6,393,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

