Reviewing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Pintec Technology (NYSE:PT)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

72.5% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Twitter and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 4 25 10 0 2.15 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twitter presently has a consensus target price of $34.97, indicating a potential downside of 10.92%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twitter is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Twitter has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twitter and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.46 billion 8.98 $1.47 billion $1.99 19.73 Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.19 -$130.13 million N/A N/A

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Twitter beats Pintec Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

