Reviewing Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Tower International (NYSE:TOWR)

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tower International alerts:

93.9% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tower International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tower International and Aptiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.57 billion 0.41 $48.90 million $3.50 8.86 Aptiv $14.36 billion 1.58 $990.00 million $4.80 17.48

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tower International and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptiv 0 3 19 0 2.86

Aptiv has a consensus target price of $87.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Aptiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Tower International.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 0.61% 16.92% 4.40% Aptiv 13.63% 10.10% 3.51%

Volatility and Risk

Tower International has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats Tower International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, such as body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, active and passive safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.