Reviewing Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) & Novo Nordisk A/S (OTCMKTS:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Advanz Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 32.73% 73.42% 32.21% Advanz Pharma -35.56% -191.06% -2.15%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novo Nordisk A/S and Advanz Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 2 7 3 0 2.08 Advanz Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Advanz Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Advanz Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $18.30 billion 8.54 $5.84 billion $2.46 26.96 Advanz Pharma $508.32 million 0.35 -$196.02 million N/A N/A

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Advanz Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Advanz Pharma on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a strategic alliance with Evotec AG to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities, as well as has a research collaboration with Kallyope Inc. It also has a collaboration agreement Lund University to develop stem cell-derived treatment for Parkinson's diseases; and Staten Biotechnology B.V. to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of dyslipidaemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Advanz Pharma

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Tetroxin drug for severe hypothyroid states; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; and Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye. The Concordia North America segment provides Donnatalm, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; and Plaquenil and Plaquenil AG to treat rheumatoid arthritis and manage the complications of lupus, as well as suppress acute attacks from certain strains of malaria. This segment also offers photodynamic therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain forms of cancer that combines a photosensitizing agent with a specific type of laser that emits an exact wavelength of light and power to target cancer cells. The company sells its products through direct sales and local partnerships. The company was formerly known as Concordia International Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. in November 2018. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.