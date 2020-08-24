Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Linx (LINX)

Linx (NASDAQ: LINX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2020 – Linx was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Linx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

8/12/2020 – Linx was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.30 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Linx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2020 – Linx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – Linx was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/15/2020 – Linx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – Linx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LINX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,597. Linx S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINX. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

