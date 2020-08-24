Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $89.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,843. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

