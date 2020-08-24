Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 843,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In other Repay news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth $54,428,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after buying an additional 3,200,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth $30,769,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $21,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

