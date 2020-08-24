Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 501.14 ($6.55).

RTO has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

RTO opened at GBX 529.60 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 481.90. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 578 ($7.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Rentokil Initial will post 1419.0000679 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

