Relex (RLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,357.56

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Relex has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. One Relex token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Relex has a total market capitalization of $227,357.56 and approximately $2,976.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.01679709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00156445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.