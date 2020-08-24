Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Materialise (OTCMKTS:MTLS) Head to Head Analysis

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rego Payment Architectures and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Materialise 1 1 0 0 1.50

Materialise has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 49.97%. Given Materialise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -602.63% Materialise -1.32% -1.78% -0.72%

Risk and Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Materialise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 992.10 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Materialise $220.31 million 7.01 $1.84 million $0.03 982.67

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

Materialise beats Rego Payment Architectures on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

