Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordex (NRDXF)

Nordex (OTCMKTS: NRDXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2020 – Nordex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

8/4/2020 – Nordex was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Nordex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/3/2020 – Nordex was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NRDXF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Nordex SE has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.