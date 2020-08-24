Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,035,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

