Ravencoin (RVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.99 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $164.70 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Graviex and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.01679709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,887,225,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Graviex, QBTC, TradeOgre, Nanex, Bittrex, IDCM, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

