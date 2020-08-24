Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Stock Position Raised by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112,040 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 850,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 371,283 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF during the first quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDGE traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Equity Bear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.