Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $555,858.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $641,706.45 and approximately $555,858.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

