QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

