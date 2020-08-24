Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.10

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 3212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Qiagen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,745.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $86,280,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $4,605,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 97.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,235 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.