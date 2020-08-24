PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have increased in the past three months. The company is benefiting from the phased reopening of stores, which is likely to cushion top lines. It earlier predicted to reopen nearly 85% of its stores by the mid-June. Further, it expects the impressive e-commerce sales in first-quarter fiscal 2020 owing to COVID-19 related store closures to continue. Moreover, management remains confident about the underlying power of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands. However, temporary store closures globally for about six weeks during the onset of the pandemic hurt fiscal first quarter results. Both top and bottom lines declined year over year. Management predicts the pandemic to continue weighing on the second quarter and fiscal 2020 results. Moreover, a drab Heritage Brands segment and soft margins are concerns.”

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

PVH stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

