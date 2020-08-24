Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 19,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

PEG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.40. 25,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,776. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

