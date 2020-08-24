PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,199,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 3,712,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,998.6 days.

ALFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.