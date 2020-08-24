PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,199,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 3,712,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,998.6 days.

ALFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

